Growing US Economy Driving Strong Hispanic Support for President Trump

Exit polls in November showed President Trump garnered the highest percentage of the non-white vote since Y 1960, including 32% of Hispanic voters.

The support for President Trump in last November’s election by the Hispanic population was due in part due to concerns over economic restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, a new study claims.

Equis Labs examines Hispanic voters and trends, suggested the boost of anywhere from 6% to 20% in favor of President Trump came after it analyzed data, polling and thousands of interviews.

”While Latinos are often treated as a target for registration and turnout, it was less-frequent Hispanic voters who showed the most ‘swing,”’ the report said.

”While the ‘why’ of this shift requires more investigation, part of the story appears to be the barrier keeping some conservative Latinos from voting for Trump went down during COVID, with a change in focus from his anti-Latino or anti-immigrant positions to other concerns, including the economy,’‘ the report added.

The Equis report examined voting trends state by state and community by community.

In Florida, for example, it showed that 15% who voted for Hillary Clinton in Y 2016 moved to Donald Trump in Y 2020, according to an Equis/Cuba Study Group survey cited in the report. Elsewhere, President Trump’s gains came largely from Hispanic voters who did not participate at all in Y 2016.

