Golden Sixty Wins the Group One Hong Kong Gold Cup (2000m)

The champion galloper made it 13 straight wins and 16 from 17 lifetime starts with a last gasp win in another incredible performance.



Despite getting back in the field and covering extra ground, Golden Sixty was able to produce a powerful finish to reel in minor placegetters Furore and Exultant.



Regular rider Vincent Ho was able to get a final late surge in from Golden Sixty and he drove home to win by a short head margin.



The win was his third straight success at Group One level for connections including trainer Francis Lui.



With the latest success, Golden Sixty sent his earnings soaring to almost HK$66.5 million – the equivalent of about A$10.9 million.



Golden Sixty was bred in Queensland and sold through the Element Hill draft at the 2017 Gold Coast Yearling Sale for $120,000 to Riversley Park and Enigma Farm.



The son of Medaglia d’Oro is from the stakes winning mare Gaudeamus. Josh Hutchins purchased her carrying the Hong Kong champion at the Gold Coast National Broodmare Sale.



Last month the latest yearling from Gaudeamus, a Capitalist half sister to Golden Sixty, sold to Hong Kong’s All Winners Thoroughbreds for $425,000 at the 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale.



Meanwhile, former Sydney based galloper Healthy Happy burst into contention for the rich Hong Kong Derby with a brilliant on speed win in the HK$12 million The Hong Kong Classic Cup (1800m).



A $375,000 Gold Coast Yearling Sale buy for James Harron Bloodstock from the Woodside Park Stud draft, Healthy Happy showed immense ability during a short Sydney career as Leviathan.



He was a two time winner and three time placegetter from five starts. He was third in the Magic Millions Wyong 3YO & 4YO Stakes to Diamond Thunder and Hightail in 2019. At his last run in Australia he was a strong Sydney winner for the Snowden stable.



Now in the care of leading conditioner Frankie Lor, Healthy Happy has quickly established himself as one of the new stars of the tough Hong Kong circuit.



Winner: Golden Sixty

Breeding: Medaglia d’Oro-Gaudeamus (Distorted Humor)

Race: HKJC The Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup G1 (2000m)

Sold for: $120,000

Sale: 2017 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

Vendor: Element Hill

Buyer: Riversley Park/Enigma Farm

Earnings: HK$66,525,600 (approx A$10.9 million)

Owner: Stanley Chan Ka Leung

Trainer: Francis Lui