Artorius Wins the Blue Diamond Stakes

At just his third lifetime start the son of Flying Artie stormed home when pulled off the heels of runners in the straight to win in stunning style.



An impressive last start winner at Sandown when he swept home, Artorius was sent out a strong each way chance in the Diamond and in the end his rivals couldn’t hold out his blistering finish.



Sam Freedman, who prepares the colt in partnership with his father Anthony, said the addition of blinkers sharpened up the exciting youngster.



“We gave thought to blinkers before Sandown and he ended up being quite dominant (without them). We didn’t have the blinkers on him in his trial last week and he was very lazy.”



“They (the blinkers) went on on Tuesday and he worked very strongly and he’s come here and done it today.”



“It’s a big thrill. He’s a valuable horse now.”



The Freedmans teamed up with Julian Blaxland’s Blue Sky Thoroughbreds to purchase Artorius at the 2020 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.



“To be honest I didn’t love him, but Dad liked him and Dad’s a very good judge of a yearling.”



“He was a bit immature early so we gave him time and in the past six months he’s turned into a beast.”



“1200 (metres) is probably short of his best in terms of distance – he’s a horse who will be targeting a Guineas in the spring,” Freedman added.



Winning rider Luke Currie said the gelding switched on and off during the race but he was super impressed with his sprint late.



“I thought he was a chance (straightening for home),” Currie said. “Through the race I knew he was getting a good run but I thought he might struggle (when so far back) but then he just quickened and it was an amazing feeling the last bit.”



Bred by Greg Perry, Artorius was a $120,000 purchase from the Vinery Stud draft at the Gold Coast.



He is the first stakes winner for the Newgate Farm based Flying Artie, a runner-up to Extreme Choice in the 2016 Blue Diamond Stakes.



Artorius is one of two winners produced by his dam, the unraced Redoute’s Choice mare Gracie’s Lass – she a half sister to Group One winner Delectation.



The win of Artorius meant back to back Blue Diamond Stakes victories for Gold Coast Yearling Sale purchases following the success of Tagaloa twelve months earlier.



Winner: Artorius

Breeding: Flying Artie-Gracie’s Lass (Redoute’s Choice)

Race: MRC Blue Diamond Stakes G1 (1200m)

Sold for: $120,000

Sale: 2020 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

Vendor: Vinery Stud (As Agent)

Buyer: Anthony Freedman/Blue Sky Bloodstock

Earnings: $990,050Owner(s): Peake Racing (Mgr: PN Edwards), FOS Enterprises (Mgr: CG Crockett), Hold Your Horses (Mgr: D Morris), Greenwich Stud Pty Ltd (Mgr: GJ Perry), M Davidson, Mrs MA Pearson, M Baker, Mrs L Bruhn, S Bruhn, B Chapman, P Connor, C Charteris, M Connor, L Money, G Wakefield & P GardinerTrainer(s): Anthony and Sam Freedman (Flemington)