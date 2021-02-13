Godolphin Target Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2)

Godolphin’s sophomore homebred Prevalence, an impressive debut winner on the Pegasus World Cup (G1) undercard Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park, breezed Friday morning in anticipation of a possible start in the $300,000 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) Saturday, Feb. 27.

With exercise rider and assistant trainer Tom Molloy up, Prevalence went five furlongs in 1:01 at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County. It was the second work following his 8 ½-length maiden special weight triumph.

“He worked good and he galloped out good. We’re happy with him,” trainer Brendan Walsh said. “We’re in good shape right now.”

Prevalence was sent off at 7-1 in his unveiling, which drew a full field of 12 including fellow first-time starter Stage Raider, a half-brother to 2018 Triple Crown champion Justify, and narrow favorite Holy Redeemer, by Blame.

After breaking a half-step slow, Prevalence quickly gathered himself and chased the pace for a quarter-mile before taking over the top spot through a half in 46.09 seconds. From there, the bay Medaglia d’Oro colt widened with each stride under a hand ride from Tyler Gaffalione, completing seven furlongs in 1:23.

“I thought he was a good horse before he ran, but did I expect him to do what he did? Absolutely not, especially one of mine first time out,” Walsh said. “They generally improve, so I would like to think that this guy has some improvement in him. We won’t get too carried away. We’ll move on to the next one, and he’ll be given plenty of chances to prove himself as we go forward.”

The 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth is the next step for 3-year-olds on Gulfstream’s road to the $750,000 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa March 27. There is also an optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles in the condition book for Thursday, Feb. 25.

“He ran so well at Gulfstream the last time we would probably like to keep him in something at Gulfstream. There’s the Fountain of Youth and there’s an allowance race there, as well. It’s probably going to be one or the other,” Walsh said.

“We’ll just see how he does here over the next few weeks and go from there. We’ll let him tell us,” he added. “He’ll probably have just a little work next weekend at some stage. If we go to the Fountain of Youth or the allowance race, he’ll probably do a little bit next Friday or Saturday and that should set him up right.”