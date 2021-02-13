1st Season Sires Australia: American Pharoah

Triple Crown hero American Pharoah is already a Champion First and Second Crop sire in the Northern Hemisphere, but here in Australia he’s just starting off and delivered an impressive winner at Warwick Farm on Wednesday in Head of State (2c American Pharoah x Derelique, by Danehill Dancer).

A winner at the early season trials, the Chris Waller trained colt Head of State caught the eye with a late charging fifth behind Sneaky Five in the $1million ATC Golden Gift when making his debut last November and was immediately spelled with bigger autumn races in mind.

Tuned up with two recent trials, the powerhouse colt was a hot favourite in the 1300m maiden and was a class above, powering clear under James McDonald to win by two lengths.

“That was pretty exciting for American Pharoah, I was lucky enough to meet the horse and his trainer at Coolmore in America and it was a real highlight for me,” said Waller.

“This is his first Australian winner, but it won’t be his last.

“He did everything right and let down strongly, he’ll take a lot of benefit out of today.

“We see him as a Sires, Champagne Stakes type of horse and if not he’ll be a Guineas horse in the spring.”

Head of State was the most expensive yearling by his sire sold in Australia in 2020, purchased by Tom Magnier from the Lime Country Thoroughbreds draft at Magic Millions.

Head of State was bred by Brad Crismale and is a half-brother to Group II winner Man from Uncle being the third winner from unraced Danehill Dancer (IRE) mare Derelique, who is from the family of the Crismale family’s former star mare and multiple Group II winner Shania Dane.

She went back to American Pharoah after producing Head of State so has a yearling full sister to follow and was one of 100 mares covered by him in Australia last spring.

American Pharoah has had just five runners in Australia for two place-getters and now an impressive winner in Head of State that has stakes goals on his agenda.