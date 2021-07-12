Getting and Keeping Priorities Aligned

#priorities #life

“However you choose to live your life will be determine by how you align your priorities”— Paul Ebeling

The Big Q: How do you figure out what’s most important so you can set your priorities straight?

The Big A: That starts with you. You must commit to making time for yourself, taking time to breathe, relax, process and plan will help you to reduce the clutter around you and see clearly what you are missing.

A way to keep your priorities straight is to consider how you want to live your life. It is important to have your priorities straight so you are living a life of purpose and fulfillment that feels good. When you have priorities aligned and know what is important, you are more inline with your intentions and what you really want out of life.

If you want to set your priorities straight, you need to get rid of all distractions.

Focus on bettering your life and leaving the clutter at the door and tune out distractions.

Do not put a lot of pressure on yourself, but you do need to be honest with yourself to figure out what is most important. Then ask yourself if your priorities are still serving you.

Be kind to yourself and remember that it is normal for priorities to change over time. Eventually you will determine what is most important and take charge of your life.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!