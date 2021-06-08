FX: Asia Steady, Traders Hold Off Bets Ahead of US Inflation Report

#FX #inflation

Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of US inflation data this wk for clues on the Fed's tapering timeline. Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, while Malaysian and Philippine shares rose around 0.5%. Asia-Pacific FX Vs USD COUNTRY FX RIC FX Japan -0.19 -5.67 -0.19 5.54 China +0.09 +2.15 -0.67 2.95 India -0.05 +0.31 -0.14 12.50 Indonesia +0.00 -1.54 -0.81 0.69 Malaysia +0.15 -2.43 0.48 -2.53 Philippines -0.08 +0.67 0.68 -4.62 S.Korea -0.12 -2.51 -0.13 13.03 Singapore -0.02 -0.18 -0.10 11.57 Taiwan +0.06 +2.84 -0.05 15.91 Thailand -0.03 -3.94 -0.09 11.16

