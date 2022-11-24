Disasters everywhere you look in Crypto, FTX, 3AC, Celsius, Voyager and the list goes on, Media is again telling us Crypto is dead, but they are wrong.

Think about the disasters, they were actually parasites on demand, they were supposed to be buying Bitcoin and other assets but did not, they either stole the money or played a moronic Russian Roulette game in the futures market.

In reality supply of Bitcoin and other assets was artificially increased by these people, demand was simply stolen.

Now with the biggest of the parasites dead we will return to something more realistic, a true supply and demand market.

Bitcoin is back on track to hitting $1m by 2030, the next bullrun in Bitcoin is going to be a slap in the face to the naysayers.

Ethereum, Litecoin and Chainlink will rebuild fast now, FBX is way undervalued and has like the others been a victim of collateral selling and the short selling of exchanges, in the case of FBX that is going to prove costly, KXCO the owner of FBX has been one of the leading firms for decades crushing short sellers in the OTC market, FBX will see a short squeeze that might set records in the Crypto space.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Chainlink are great buys here.

Greyscale is also way over sold for those that like equities it is another super short squeeze play.

WHAT IS FBX?

FBX is what money was supposed to be. It is a measurement of value and a store of wealth you can use on the internet. Unit of account allows a meaningful interpretation of prices, costs, and profits to the KXCO ecosystem. It allows participants to make sense of KXCO past performance and have an idea of its future profitability. The use of a unit of account enables firms and individuals to choose between activities that yield the highest profit.

WHAT IS CHAINLINK?

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle network built on Ethereum. The network is intended to be used to facilitate the transfer of tamper-proof data from off-chain sources to on-chain smart contracts. The Chainlink network is, in some ways, a complement to the Ethereum network and other blockchains. Chainlink can facilitate secure communications between Ethereum projects and various off-chain data.