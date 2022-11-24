Beauty Gems 30ct Diamond Bee Necklace

Beauty Gems, Thailand’s leading luxury brand, has produced a 30ct Diamond Bee Necklace and sent Bangkok Bee Crazy.

The stunning creation of Beauty Gems CEO Suriyon “Nueng” Sriorathaikul the Bee has become a must have item for Bangkok’s Celebrities and Socialites. The new 30ct Diamond Bee Necklace has taken the craze to a whole new level.

The Bees themselves are exquisite works of art and have been made in to Rings, Necklaces, Brooches and Earrings.

Beauty Gems CEO Suriyon “Nueng” Sriorathaikul wearing the 30ct Diamond Bee Necklace

Beauty Gems have produced 3 colours so far Diamond, Sapphire and Ruby

Tracing its roots back to 1964, when the group made its humble beginning as a family-owned business, today, the company has earned a global reputation as a world class jewellery company, with business units spanning OEM, ODM manufacturing and also retailing in Thailand. The Company has forged customer relationships that have stood the test of times and is a testimony to its extraordinary levels of service, craftsmanship and quality.

The Beauty Gems factories are among the most advanced jewellery manufacturing plants in Asia. From here, products are developed for the world’s best-known brands via state-of-the-art technology, consistently meeting our clients’ exacting requirements and standards. Despite the modernity of the plants, Beauty Gems is still very much in touch with the traditions inherent in crafting fine jewellery. Taking advantage of Thailand’s strong culture of craftsmanship, the company employs highly-skilled artisans who create pieces of intricate beauty and design. The flexibility of its manufacturing setup allows unmatched agility and the ability to cater to the full spectrum of gem and jewellery products ranging from mass market to high end customized pieces.

Visit Beauty Gems