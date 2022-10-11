Formula One files ‘F1’ trademarks covering crypto, NFTs and Metaverse

The racing competition has plans to set up an online marketplace for cryptocurrency, meta tokens, digital collectibles, crypto-collectibles and NFTs.

According to licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the race-car league filed eight trademark applications on Oct. 5 covering cryptocurrency, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), crypto marketplaces, retail stores for virtual goods, cryptocurrency trading and mining, and blockchain financial transactions.

Formula One has filed 8 trademarks for "F1" covering:



🏁 Cryptocurrency + NFTs

🏁 NFT + Crypto marketplaces

🏁 Retail stores for virtual goods

🏁 Blockchain financial transactions

🏁 Cryptocurrency trading + mining

… and more!#NFTs #Metaverse #Cryptocurrency #Web3 #F1 pic.twitter.com/C3OYo3wSl8 — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) October 10, 2022

The filed trademarks suggest that F1 has plans to play an active role in the emerging Web3 ecosystem with its trademark covering software for use with cryptocurrency, meta tokens, digital collectibles and NFTs, as well as software for digital currency payment and exchange transactions.

Beyond software, Formula One also plans to offer retail store services in virtual goods, as well as provide an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

According to the trademark filed, F1 will also dabble in financial transactions via blockchain technology by providing a digital currency or digital token. The scope of the trademark also extends to entertainment services using virtual goods, namely downloadable artwork, cryptocurrency, digital collectibles, crypto-collectibles and NFTs for use in online, virtual, augmented and mixed-reality environments.

In August, Cointelegraph reported that F1’s trademark department registered two new trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, where the company’s brand and logo were going to be listed on a wide range of goods and services during next year’s race.