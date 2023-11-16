Former Bloomberg Exec Joins Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD)

Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a prominent player in digital consumer acquisition solutions, has announced the appointment of Elisabeth DeMarse as an independent member of its board of directors and chair of the compensation committee. The move is seen as a strategic step to strengthen the company’s leadership amid its pursuit of prospective acquisitions. Knightsbridge provides insights into the significance of this appointment.
Elisabeth DeMarse’s Impressive Track Record:
With over 35 years of experience in digital media and technology companies, Elisabeth DeMarse has a distinguished career. Notably, she served as president, CEO, and chairman of the board of TheStreet (NASDAQ: TST), where she diversified the company and transformed it into a global B2B M&A, data, and news organization. Her role as chief marketing officer at Bloomberg and CEO and president of CreditCards.com further showcases her strategic leadership.
Elisabeth DeMarse’s Appointment:
DeMarse’s extensive executive and board experience in both private and public companies positions her as a valuable asset to Collective Audience. Her role in transforming and growing companies, including AppNexus, acquired by AT&T for $1.7 billion, aligns with Collective Audience’s vision for growth through strategic acquisitions. Knightsbridge emphasizes the opportune timing of DeMarse’s appointment as the company aims for expansion.
DeMarse’s Vision for Collective Audience:
In a statement, DeMarse expressed her optimism about Collective Audience’s disruptive potential in the digital advertising industry. She sees the company as well-positioned to eliminate inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process. As a Nasdaq-listed company, Collective Audience can leverage its strengthened position to pursue strategic acquisitions, accelerating its growth trajectory.
Elisabeth DeMarse’s appointment to Collective Audience’s board marks a pivotal moment for the company as it navigates the evolving landscape of digital consumer acquisition. Knightsbridge underscores the importance of strategic leadership and anticipates DeMarse’s guidance to propel Collective Audience to the next level. The company’s focus on disruptive technologies and strategic acquisitions aligns with DeMarse’s vision for growth in the dynamic digital advertising industry.
Shayne Heffernan