Thursday, November 16, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Featured Former Bloomberg Exec Joins Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD)
FeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksUS Stocks

Former Bloomberg Exec Joins Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD)

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a prominent player in digital consumer acquisition solutions, has announced the appointment of Elisabeth DeMarse as an independent member of its board of directors and chair of the compensation committee. The move is seen as a strategic step to strengthen the company’s leadership amid its pursuit of prospective acquisitions. Knightsbridge provides insights into the significance of this appointment.

Elisabeth DeMarse’s Impressive Track Record:

With over 35 years of experience in digital media and technology companies, Elisabeth DeMarse has a distinguished career. Notably, she served as president, CEO, and chairman of the board of TheStreet (NASDAQ: TST), where she diversified the company and transformed it into a global B2B M&A, data, and news organization. Her role as chief marketing officer at Bloomberg and CEO and president of CreditCards.com further showcases her strategic leadership.

Elisabeth DeMarse’s Appointment:

DeMarse’s extensive executive and board experience in both private and public companies positions her as a valuable asset to Collective Audience. Her role in transforming and growing companies, including AppNexus, acquired by AT&T for $1.7 billion, aligns with Collective Audience’s vision for growth through strategic acquisitions. Knightsbridge emphasizes the opportune timing of DeMarse’s appointment as the company aims for expansion.

DeMarse’s Vision for Collective Audience:

In a statement, DeMarse expressed her optimism about Collective Audience’s disruptive potential in the digital advertising industry. She sees the company as well-positioned to eliminate inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process. As a Nasdaq-listed company, Collective Audience can leverage its strengthened position to pursue strategic acquisitions, accelerating its growth trajectory.

Elisabeth DeMarse’s appointment to Collective Audience’s board marks a pivotal moment for the company as it navigates the evolving landscape of digital consumer acquisition. Knightsbridge underscores the importance of strategic leadership and anticipates DeMarse’s guidance to propel Collective Audience to the next level. The company’s focus on disruptive technologies and strategic acquisitions aligns with DeMarse’s vision for growth in the dynamic digital advertising industry.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Guide to Building and Managing a USDT Portfolio

AI and the Future of Employment

Tencent is a Buy $TCHEY 0700

Time to Buy China $BABA $JD $BIDU $NIO

SideSwap Announces Integration with Blockstream Jade

Shifting Global Dynamics: How Sanctions and Political Rhetoric Propel Russia and China...

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Former Bloomberg Exec Joins Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD)
Guide to Building and Managing a USDT Portfolio
AI and the Future of Employment

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.