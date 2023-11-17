Collective Audience, Inc.’s $CAUD Strategic Move: Elisabeth DeMarse as the Short Sellers’ Nemesis

In a bold and strategic move, Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD), listed on Nasdaq, has appointed Elisabeth DeMarse to its board of directors, sending shockwaves through the realm of short sellers. DeMarse, armed with a wealth of experience from her tenure at Bloomberg and TheStreet, is poised to be a formidable force in challenging market dynamics.
Elisabeth DeMarse brings over 35 years of executive and board experience in the digital media and technology landscape. Notably, her decade-long role as Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomberg and her leadership as President and CEO of TheStreet showcased her ability to transform and elevate companies in the financial domain. Her track record includes steering AppNexus through an acquisition by AT&T for a substantial $1.7 billion, further solidifying her reputation as a catalyst for growth.
What makes DeMarse a potential nightmare for short sellers is her knack for steering companies through transformations. Having diversified TheStreet from a B2C ad-supported retail stock-picking business into a global B2B M&A, data, and news organization, she has demonstrated her ability to adapt to changing market landscapes.
DeMarse’s experience in the digital advertising industry positions her as a key player in disrupting the market with CAUD’s digital advertising platform. The company’s recent move to Nasdaq adds another layer to its strength, allowing it to leverage a more robust position for prospective acquisitions and accelerated growth.
The implications for short sellers are clear. DeMarse’s expertise, honed through decades of navigating the intricacies of financial media and technology, makes her a force to be reckoned with. The company’s pursuit of acquisitions under her guidance adds a layer of unpredictability for short sellers, potentially turning the tables on those who bet against CAUD’s success.
As Elisabeth DeMarse takes the reins as an independent member of CAUD’s board and chair of the compensation committee, short sellers find themselves faced with a formidable opponent. The stage is set for a battle between traditional market dynamics and the transformative vision brought by a Wall Street insider. The outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear – Elisabeth DeMarse’s appointment has injected a new level of intrigue into Collective Audience, Inc.’s trajectory.
Shayne Heffernan