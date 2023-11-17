Friday, November 17, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home StocksCollective Audience, Inc. CAUD Collective Audience, Inc.’s $CAUD Strategic Move: Elisabeth DeMarse as the Short Sellers’ Nemesis
Collective Audience, Inc. CAUDFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

Collective Audience, Inc.’s $CAUD Strategic Move: Elisabeth DeMarse as the Short Sellers’ Nemesis

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In a bold and strategic move, Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD), listed on Nasdaq, has appointed Elisabeth DeMarse to its board of directors, sending shockwaves through the realm of short sellers. DeMarse, armed with a wealth of experience from her tenure at Bloomberg and TheStreet, is poised to be a formidable force in challenging market dynamics.

Elisabeth DeMarse brings over 35 years of executive and board experience in the digital media and technology landscape. Notably, her decade-long role as Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomberg and her leadership as President and CEO of TheStreet showcased her ability to transform and elevate companies in the financial domain. Her track record includes steering AppNexus through an acquisition by AT&T for a substantial $1.7 billion, further solidifying her reputation as a catalyst for growth.

What makes DeMarse a potential nightmare for short sellers is her knack for steering companies through transformations. Having diversified TheStreet from a B2C ad-supported retail stock-picking business into a global B2B M&A, data, and news organization, she has demonstrated her ability to adapt to changing market landscapes.

DeMarse’s experience in the digital advertising industry positions her as a key player in disrupting the market with CAUD’s digital advertising platform. The company’s recent move to Nasdaq adds another layer to its strength, allowing it to leverage a more robust position for prospective acquisitions and accelerated growth.

The implications for short sellers are clear. DeMarse’s expertise, honed through decades of navigating the intricacies of financial media and technology, makes her a force to be reckoned with. The company’s pursuit of acquisitions under her guidance adds a layer of unpredictability for short sellers, potentially turning the tables on those who bet against CAUD’s success.

As Elisabeth DeMarse takes the reins as an independent member of CAUD’s board and chair of the compensation committee, short sellers find themselves faced with a formidable opponent. The stage is set for a battle between traditional market dynamics and the transformative vision brought by a Wall Street insider. The outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear – Elisabeth DeMarse’s appointment has injected a new level of intrigue into Collective Audience, Inc.’s trajectory.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Former Bloomberg Exec Joins Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD)

Guide to Building and Managing a USDT Portfolio

AI and the Future of Employment

Tencent is a Buy $TCHEY 0700

Time to Buy China $BABA $JD $BIDU $NIO

SideSwap Announces Integration with Blockstream Jade

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Collective Audience, Inc.’s $CAUD Strategic Move: Elisabeth DeMarse as the Short Sellers’ Nemesis
Former Bloomberg Exec Joins Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD)
Guide to Building and Managing a USDT Portfolio

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.