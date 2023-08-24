Food & Hospitality Thailand (FHT) 2023: A Platform for Innovation and Growth

The 29th Food & Hospitality Thailand (FHT) will be held from 23 to 26 August 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event is a major trade show for the food and hospitality industry in Thailand and the region. It will feature a wide range of products and services, from food and beverages to equipment and machinery.

What to expect at FHT 2023

FHT 2023 will feature over 1,000 exhibitors from 30 countries. The exhibition will be divided into 10 zones, covering the following topics:

Restaurant & Bar Thailand (RBT)

Coffee & Bakery Thailand (CBT)

Food Technology

Food Packaging

Hotel & Resort Equipment

Kitchen Equipment

Food Service Equipment

Cleaning & Hygiene Equipment

Waste Management

Food Safety & Quality Control

Training & Education

Competitions

Coffee Making Competition: This competition will showcase the skills of baristas from all over Thailand. The contestants will be judged on their ability to make espresso, latte art, and other coffee drinks.

Thailand International Culinary Cup (TICC) 2023: This competition is the most prestigious cooking competition in Thailand. The contestants will be judged on their ability to create a three-course meal that showcases their culinary skills.

These are just two of the many competitions that will be held at Food & Hospitality Thailand 2023. The event is a great opportunity for food and beverage professionals to showcase their skills and compete for prizes.

In addition to the exhibition, FHT 2023 will also feature a number of conferences, workshops, and networking events. These events will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in the food and hospitality industry, network with industry leaders, and find new business partners.

Who should attend FHT 2023?

FHT 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the food and hospitality industry. The event will be of interest to food and beverage manufacturers, restaurant and hotel owners, chefs, foodservice distributors, and suppliers. It is also a good opportunity for students and entrepreneurs to learn about the latest trends in the industry.

Why attend FHT 2023?

There are many reasons to attend FHT 2023. The event is a great opportunity to:

Learn about the latest trends in the food and hospitality industry

Network with industry leaders

Find new business partners

Stay ahead of the competition

Gain insights into the future of the industry

How to register for FHT 2023.

The event is free to attend. You can simply go to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok from 23 to 26 August 2023.