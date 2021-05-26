21.9 C
New York
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
spot_img
HomeSportsBoxing
SportsBoxingCrypto

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul and EthereumMax

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

EthereumMax is now the exclusive CryptoCurrency accepted for online ticket purchasing for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Pay-Per-View event, June 6, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

*Tickets may be purchased starting Wednesday May 26th 10PM EST time.*

This is the single largest sporting event in history to accept cryptocurrency as payment! An absolutely huge milestone for practical use of $eMax.

  1. What is $eMax?

    $eMax is a yield based token that rewards back its investors 2% of every transaction. This is a secondary benefit to strengthen its existing system. It is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network.
  2. Investors have the ability to use this coin in real life cases, including online payments, like the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV MMA Fight. This gives our investors the foresight and ease of mind of long term sustainability of this coin.

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul match.

It’s not a typical match you would expect, but it will definitely create a buzz! Knowing an undefeated 44 year old with half a foot of height on his 26 year old opponent with a 0-1 track record may disrupt history. We are determined to have crypto as a part of the hype! Obviously this match is more for entertainment than competition but we love the spirit these two opponents bring to make some money for themselves!

This match was supposed to be held February 20, 2021. Now it is rescheduled for June 6, 2021 and details continue to roll in.

When is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight?

  • Date: June 6, 2021
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
  • PPV ShowTime start time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
  • Mayweather-Paul main event: Midnight EST / 9 p.m. PST

 How much does Mayweather vs. Paul cost?

  • Showtime PPV (US.): $49.99
  • Fanmio PPV (Outside of the US.): $49.99
  • Hard Rock Stadium (Miami): Fight Website

Tickets go on sale on the fight website Wednesday May 26th 10PM EST Time
Ethereum Max or $eMax was founded May 14th 2021. It is an extension of the Ethereum blockchain. The ERC-20 token was recently launched with a total supply of 2 quadrillion coins.

For more Information please visit:
Fight Website: https://mayweatherpaultickets.com/
Instagram: ethereummax 
Twitter: ethereum_max 
#emax #ethereummax #disrupthistory

Previous articleAscletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) is a Buy
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.shayneheffernan.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com