S&P SmallCap 600 400 Changes

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Crocs Inc. (NASD:CROX) will replace Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASD: ORGO) will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is acquiring Cantel Medical in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective DateIndex Name      ActionCompany NameTickerGICS Sector
June 2, 2021S&P MidCap 400AdditionCrocsCROXConsumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400DeletionCantel MedicalCMDHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionOrganogenesis HoldingsORGOHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionCrocsCROXConsumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.shayneheffernan.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

