First 1 Mask, Next 2 Masks, Then 3 Masks and Now “It Makes No Difference”

There is no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference”– Dr. Anthony Fauci

Throughout this medical emergency chaos Dr. Anthony Fauci has vacillated on whether or not masks are important in protecting people from COVID-19 and, if they are, how many are necessary to be protective: 1,2 or 3 for the fashionista among us.

At 1st he said there was no reason to be walking around with a mask. Then he supported wearing a mask to prevent infection.

Then he said there is nothing wrong with wearing 2 masks, or 3 even though “there is no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference,” and the Biden administration has just mandated mask wearing for all of The People.

The Big Q: Which is it and why is he vassalizing?

The Big A: No 1 knows.

Las February CDC director Robert Redfield testified before the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee and was asked if healthy people should wear masks. “No,” Dr. Redfield responded.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

