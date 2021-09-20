Ferrari to Turbocharge its V12

#Ferrari

$RACE

I just heard from a source at Maranello HQ, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is getting ready to give its V12 engines some similar treatment to keep them alive.

That info contradicts some earlier reports that suggested Ferrari would add hybrid technology to its V12s but stick with naturally aspirated power. The source claims that while the cylinder count will not drop, the V12’s cubic capacity will be reduced from its current 6.5-liters.

Turbocharging the V12 makes sense.

Ferrari made the switch from naturally aspirated V8s to turbocharged V8s more than 5 yrs ago, and though plenty of people are nostalgic the 488 and F8 that followed were faster and more efficient. And in the case of the Portofino and Roma, the more relaxed nature of the turbo engines suits the GT cars’ characters better.

If, as rumored, Ferrari puts a V12 into its coming Purosangue FUV, then that would probably be a natural fit for a turbocharged V12 and its strong low-rev pull, while all-wheel drive would help control a power output that will Top 1000hp in its highly tuned form set Ferrari’s crossover way above the rest.

Conversely, turbocharging would also enable Ferrari to endow its next hypercar with the power necessary to put the kind of clean air between itself and the LaFerrari that the LaFerrari did between itself and its Enzo predecessor. Stay tuned…

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished at 216.39 Friday in NY, within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 213.88 and the resistance is at 219.54. The 15 September Homing Pigeon indicates that the selling is over. Our Key technical indicators have all turned Bullish across the board.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, it is the Strongest Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 230.64.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!