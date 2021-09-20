16 C
Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ is #1 in its 3rd Weekend

By Paul Ebeling

‘Free Guy’ held #2 spot, with $5.2-M in North America, Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ earned $4.5-M

For a 3rd weekend running, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has battled its way to the Top of the box office.

The superhero stand-alone earned $21.7-M at the domestic box office from 4,070 theaters, dropping 37%, bringing its total North American ticket sales to $176.9-M. The PG-13 movie boasts an A CinemaScore.

Coming in 2nd this weekend is 20th Century/ Disney’s Free Guy, now in its 6th weekend at the multiplex. The action-comedy fell only 7%, for a weekend gross of $5.2-M and a take-to-date of $108.5-M

The weekend’s biggest new release, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, came in 3rd with 3-day take of $4.5-M from 3,967 theaters. The PG-13 neo-Western has a B CinemaScore follows a onetime rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job to bring a man’s young son home. A must see movie, it is super, and Clint is 91 anni!

Coming in 4th and 5h are Universal’s Candyman and New Line/ Warner Bros.’ Malignant, respectively. 

Opening in its 1st weekend at the specialty box office is the Searchlight title The Eyes of Tammy Faye, earning $675,000 from 450 screens for a per-screen average of $1,500. The movie, from Freckle Films and Madison Wells, which has a B+ on Cinemascore, stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as the infamous televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. It will be expanding to 1,000 locations next weekend

Have some fun this week see a movie in a theater, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
