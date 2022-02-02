Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Leads the Way in Worldwide Supercar Growth

#Ferrari #luxury #supercar #growth

“Ferrari posts record profits as it prepares it electric strategy, chips not an issue“– Paul Ebeling

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for Q-4 and 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Total shipments of 11,155 units, up 22.3% Vs FY 2020 and 10.1% Vs FY 2019

“Our record 2021 financial results demonstrate once more the strength of our business model. We carefully managed an impressive order intake in line with our strategy to pursue controlled growth and preserve brand exclusivity” – the CEO Benedetto Vigna commented – “We recorded double-digit growth across all main financial indicators exceeding our guidance, and an even more exceptional EBITDA margin at a record level of 35.9%. Building on strong momentum, we are eager to seize the opportunities ahead and look forward to sharing our future plans on June 16 in Maranello at our Capital Markets Day”.

Net revenues of Euro 4,271 million, up 23.4% versus prior year and up 13.4% versus FY 2019

EBITDA of Euro 1,531 million, up 34.0% versus prior year and up 20.6% versus FY 2019.

EBITDA margin of 35.9% in FY 2021.

EBITDA margin of 35.9% in FY 2021. EBIT of Euro 1,075 million, up 50.2% versus prior year and up 17.2% versus FY 2019.

EBIT margin of 25.2% in FY 2021.

EBIT margin of 25.2% in FY 2021. Net profit of Euro 833 million and diluted EPS at Euro 4.50

Robust industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 642 million

These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and IFRS as endorsed by the European Union

Attachment

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Ferrari is 1 of the most recognizable brands in the world, even becoming the world’s strongest luxury brand in Y 2021, according to Brand Finance. Its Brand Strength Index scored 93.9 pts out of 100 and has a brand strength of AAA+.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari is trading Wednesday at press time at 237.93 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 275.30 in NY, down from its all time closing high at 275.30 on 22nd November.

Key technical indicators are Bearish in here. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 248.85, the Key support is at 235.76, our Key technical indicators are now Neutral to Bullish.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business. MS’s new price target of $350 reps more than 35% Northside potential for shares and is above the average analyst 1 yr target is at 208.64.

MS automotive analyst says, “Longer term, we see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today’s Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes.“

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 208.29.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!