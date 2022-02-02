Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance: The Power of Community

#PebbleBeach #ConcoursdElegance #community #charity

“Begun in Y 1950 and now considered to be the world’s premier celebration of the Automobile, this is a cannot-miss event for every car enthusiast”— Paul Ebeling

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance brings together our passion for cars with the opportunity to raise money for people in need. With the help of our generous donors and sponsors, as well as many volunteers, the Concours has been able to raise over $29-M for charity since its inception in Y 1950.

In the winter INSIDER, we celebrate the pleasure of gathering with people who share our passion for cars and the many ways we impact the lives of cars. We also look to the future, noting our forthcoming features and special classes, even as we take one final glimpse back at the 70th Pebble Beach Concours. We interview Derek Bell, learning what drives this 5-time Le Mans winner, and we journey on the latest Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Classic rally.

21 August 2022, just 200 days until this years event!

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!