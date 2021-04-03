Freedom Vs Fear (Video)

#fear #freedom #public #safety #VirusCasedemic

“At regular intervals during the VirusCasedemic, ‘they’ broadcast another Chicken Little warning that the Sky has not yet stopped falling and that we must not think or believe we can live normal lives. NutZ!”— Paul Ebeling

In a WS-J essay I read, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges readers not to trust “the elites,” pointing out that “Influential people in public health, government and the media” have “failed to rise to the moment”

In a recent Senate hearing, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) confronted Dr. Anthony ‘Doom’ Fauci, calling him out for the “theatre” of wearing a mask after being vaccinated

BBC News reports mask wearing and social distancing in the UK may need to continue for “several years;” Britons must wait for other nations to get fully vaccinated before they can go back to any sense of normalcy

The more you give in and obey, the more you have to give in and obey.

This short narrative is worth the read, do it while it is still fiction, and take heed of its veiled warnings while you still have the power to fight.

It begins: The vaccine was a resounding success. Yes, there had been a final death rate of 10% among the vaccinated, but this was mostly among the elderly or the already ill, so it was probably not the vaccine’s fault, and if it was, no one could prove it one way or another, and even if they could, well, the vaccine manufacturers were not liable to lawsuits due to the agreements they had made with the various governments.

Have a healthy, happy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!