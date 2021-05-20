EXCLUSIVE: Where are all of the Campaign Promises?

#Biden #promises #politics

EXCLUSIVE from the desk of contributing political analyst and economist Bruce WD Barren, PhD.

Where are all of those pre-election bells and whistle promises that have not been kept in the first 100 days of a new Administration for little, if any of the major ones, are being fulfilled.

Add to that is that we now have an out of control, questionable pork barrel stimulus-driven Congress.

Further, we now have a more than ever racial divide with continuing street riots in our major cities of a non-peaceful nature.

Where is our sense of national unity which our Founders built where everyone has an opportunity to achieve their goals based on their own efforts and determination. Is this perfecting national unity?

Add to the fact that we have illegal immigrants overflowing our country, a non-incentivized workforce who doesn’t really want to go back to work. Because they can make more more on government hand-outs than actually working and homeless abounding in our Streets, adding to our potential downfall as the leading nation of the industrial world.

We also have Israel, one of our strongest allies, in a potential major war with Palestine to which our current Administration is giving 100s of millions of dollars.

Why, is the real question, especially after the last administration signed 4 historical treaties in the Muslim World. Are we now becoming warmongers too?

Nor has our Afghanistan problem been solved yet either. Meanwhile, China, Iran, Russia and North Korean are taking advantage of our weaknesses in or our lack of attention to foreign affairs.

The only positive event happening is that our capital markets continue to excel from the recovery of the 2-years of a pandemic recession of pent-up consumer demand, now that we have vaccines available that were developed under most expedient time conditions.

Let’s bring back the performance scorecard and start measuring results against pre-election promises as we constantly do with our own Business Plans, or is that too exposing for the Media to do?

Working to Make and Keep America Great Again!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

