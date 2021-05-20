Bitcoin on Track to $100k

A dramatic dip and recovery has left traders with their heads spinning, but it changed nothing Bitcoin is on it’s way to $100k and the rest of the Crypto market is rebounding strongly.

Ethereum, BNB, XRP have all regained ground, BNB still looks like a bargain.

GBITS made it way through the skirmish unscathed in fact it is on the rise

GBITS with only 5m coins is getting a lot of attention

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bearish

Long Term: Bullish

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 42.5094. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 33.23. This is not a topping or bottoming area. However, the RSI just crossed above 30 from a bottoming formation. This is a bullish sign. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.