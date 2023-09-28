Evergrande Crisis: What Investors Need to Know

Evergrande’s Debt Crisis

Evergrande is one of the largest property developers in China, but it has been struggling with a massive debt burden of over $300 billion. The company has defaulted on several debt payments in recent months, and its stock price has plunged by more than 90% since the beginning of the year.

Suspension of Evergrande’s Shares

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, trading in shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was suspended after a report that its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, had been placed under police watch. This news comes as concerns mount about the cash-strapped developer’s future amid growing liquidation risk.

Impact on the Chinese Economy

The fate of Evergrande is of particular concern because of its size and importance to the Chinese economy. The company employs over 200,000 people directly and indirectly, and its projects account for a significant portion of the country’s GDP. If the company were to collapse, it would have a ripple effect throughout the Chinese economy. It could lead to job losses, bankruptcies, and social unrest. It could also damage China’s reputation as a safe place to invest.

Government Response

The Chinese government is aware of the risks posed by Evergrande’s debt crisis. It has taken some steps to support the property sector, such as providing liquidity to banks and allowing developers to reschedule some debt payments. However, it is unclear whether these measures will be enough to prevent a major default by Evergrande.

Outlook for Evergrande

The suspension of Evergrande’s shares is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Chinese economy. The government is trying to balance the need to support growth with the need to reduce debt levels. It remains to be seen whether it will be able to successfully navigate this difficult path.