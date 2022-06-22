Ekta Take Opportunity In Crypto Bear Market On $60m Investment

Ekta has secured $60m in an investment commitment despite a major crypto-market downturn. With this investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM), Ekta is set to continue building its ecosystem of platforms and products that connect real world utility and value to end users.

Ekta started in 2021 in the midst of pandemic as a response to the economic crisis stemming from the global pandemic. Official HQ is located in Bali, Indonesia, the founding team saw an opportunity to decentralize the real world assets through blockchain technology and offer streamlined access to displaced communities, especially in Ekta’s home region of Southeast Asia.

Ekta Island

“We’re honored to have GEM in the Ekta family as we share a similar vision of how blockchain technology must evolve to truly make an impact on the lives of everyday people,” said Berwin Tanco, Ekta Founder and CEO. “While 10% of people on the internet hold crypto, we aim at onboarding the next 10% by building true utility and value for them.”

Since its start, Ekta has been building an ecosystem of platforms and products, including a self-developed NFT marketplace (Ekta NFT Marketplace), a hybrid exchange (HYBEX), and NFTs backed by real world utility with the mission of improving lives and communities.

