NAFTOS PARTNERS WITH NIFTY’S COMMUNITY DRIVEN NFT PLATFORM

Partnership Provides Brands with Highly Bespoke Fan Communities for NFTs and Metaverse

Naftos, made an partnership with Nifty’s, the NFT-powered fan community platform. The partnership allows the companies to work together to develop bespoke NFT and Metaverse programs for leading brands through various the entertainment, sports, fine art, and automobile industries.

“Nifty’s eco-friendly and community-centric technology and approach to bringing brands and creators into Web3 at scale is outstanding, and a cut above the rest. Working together will allow us to further create the best digital experiences for the fans of the brands for which we produce content,” Naftos’s CEO Barry Rosenbaum said.

“We’re thrilled to begin an official partnership with Naftos. Barry Rosenbaum and his team have the experience and level of understanding in branding and licensing that few in the NFT space possess. Our partnership accelerates our path to become industry leaders in delivering NFT-powered collectibles, experiences, and rewards.” said, Jeff Marsilio, Nifty’s CEO.

The main goal of this partnership is to empower premier clients with highly customizable, more eco-friendly NFT programs to fit their brand’s ethos and to enable the most immersive and rewarding digital experiences for each brand’s fan base and audience.

