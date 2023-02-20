DTC Group “We Scale the Unscalable”

The most ambitious web3 marketing agency and accelerator, providing one-stop-service marketing for Crypto & NFT projects.

DTC Group

DTC Group, a cryptocurrency marketing organization founded in 2020, specializes in creating communities and generating wide-scale exposure for a wide range of web3-based businesses. They are well-positioned to increase their clients’ success whether they are working toward an ICO, IDO, or something more unique.

DTC is one of the largest crypto marketing firms in Asia right now, with additional expertise in regions across the globe and further plans to increase their span. The team’s 30 members represent a wide variety of talents and industries. They work with numerous venture capitalist organizations and intensively utilize KOL networks.

They provide appropriate marketing materials, alliances, and access to new investors as part of their personalized experience to meet client’s requirements and objectives.

Services and Products

Marketing – DTC Group covers all bases including social media management, KOL-influencer marketing, campaigns set up and other offline marketing.

Fund Raising – Their network allows projects to connect with several channels such as venture capitalists, investment institutions and launchpads.

Partnerships – DTC Group has affiliations with industry-leading organizations, to realize their clients full potential.

Consulting – DTC formulates and develops business strategies that guide their clients along the road to success.

IDO / IEO / Listings – The group can connects projects with launchpads, exchanges and other third-party services.

Token & Smart Contract – Their team also provides development services, including Smart Contracts, DApps and design work.

Community Engagement

DTC Group team at KXCO & MetaStock‘s recent private event at Bitkub M Social

DTC Group team at KXCO & MetaStock‘s recent private event at Bitkub M Social, they connected with many passionate and smart individuals discussing Thailand’s and SEA’s Web3 growth, future and opportunities.