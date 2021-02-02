Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

#Trump #Kushner

“The Trump Trio contributed to ensuring stability in the Middle East“– Paul Ebeling

Donald Trump is the 1st American President in the last 30 yrs whose office the country has not started any war.

Professor Alan Dershowitz has nominated Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for a Nobel Peace Prize citing his work for getting Arab states to recognize Israel.

The Abraham Accord was conceived and sealed between August and December 2020, and involve the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco agreeing to recognize Israel’s sovereignty. The UAE and Bahrain became the 3rd and 4th Arab states to recognize Israel.

Avi Berkowitz was President Trump’s Middle East envoy and a Key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco known as the Abraham Accords.

The peace agreement are intended to help these states realize their interests vis-a-vis the United States and have to do with the fact that Israel, their new friend, is the enemy of their enemy, Iran.

The Trump Trio made more peace happen with Israel that Mr. Hussein Obama ever did. It is the 1st time a father and son-in-law have been nominated for the iconic prize.

There is a long list of Peace Prize nominees they will now go to ‘The Committee’ which will then come up with a shortlist of candidates in the Spring and announce a winner in October, according to the Nobel Prize website.

