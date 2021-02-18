Delusional Psychosis is Gripping the World, it Must End

#COVID19 #fear #delusion #psychosis #hysteria #insanity #trauma #chaos

“Healthy people should never wear masks, social distance or self-isolate. Not only are these strategies unhealthy from a physical standpoint, they also perpetuate the delusional psychosis gripping the nation and therefore must end“–Dr. Mark McDonald

According to psychiatrist and medical legal expert Dr. Mark McDonald, the true public health crisis is not COVID-19 itself.

Rather, it is the fear of the infection, which has “morphed and evolved into a form of mass delusional psychosis”

Many enter a state of hysteria when they see an unmasked person, even if they look perfectly healthy and clearly are not suffering from any kind of respiratory issue. This is a highly irrational state that has no basis in reality

Delusion is defined as believing something that does not conform with reality.

There are serious concerns about the lasting effects this widespread insanity will have on children as they grow up.

The worst traumas children suffer as a result of all this fearmongering is the idea that they may kill their parents or grandparents simply by being around them.

Treating the children’s trauma in therapy is not going to be enough, as parents and other adults are the 1’s creating the trauma by their own exaggerated fear response. To heal a generation of traumatized children, we must 1st address the psychosis of the adult population.

Dr. McDonald cites recent CDC statistics showing there’s been a 400% increase in adolescent depression compared to 1 yr ago, and in 25% of cases, they have contemplated suicide. These are unheard of statistics, he says. Never before have so many teenagers considered committing suicide.

“This is a mass-casualty event,” Dr. McDonald says, and parents are to blame, because they are the 1’s scaring them to the point they do not feel life is worth living anymore.

This is also why just treating the children is not going to be effective enough. We have to address the psychosis of the adult population. “It’s up to us adults to fix this,” Dr. McDonald says, “because children are not going to be able to fix this themselves.”

By encouraging people to remain in fear, to burrow and settle into it and allow it to control and constrain their lives, the fear has become so entrenched that anyone who says “we need to be fearless and fight for our freedoms” is attacked for being not only stupid but also dangerous.

The People must embrace courage, truth, honesty and freedom, not just in our thoughts and words but also in our actions. As, people cannot think logically when in a state of delusional psychosis, hence sharing information, facts, data and evidence tends to be ineffective except in cases where the person was acting out of peer pressure rather than a delusional belief.

The best we can do is stand firm and act in alignment with truth and objective reality, and not act hysterically to what we know is only a ‘Bad Cold‘.

Do not be afraid!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!