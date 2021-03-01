Debt Swells, Bitcoin, Crypto and Gold are Must Owns

The US has the largest deficit since World War II at 16% of GDP, and the Federal Reserve is financing virtually all of it, with a small contribution from financial corporations (mainly banks).

Holdings of Federal debt securities by the Fed jumped by more than $3 trillion in the year through the third quarter.

There has never been a more important time to seek a safe haven Gold the traditional safe have and now, Crypto, especially Bitcoin maybe become the safe haven of choice.

Mocked and ridiculed for years, and still viewed negatively by Banks and Governments Bitcoin is emerging as a way to sidestep the wasteful excess of Governments and the financial trickery of the Banks.

The status of the U.S. dollar as a world currency is not set in stone, it was not so long ago the British Pound ruled the world, and now the United States may be forced to worry about the repayment of national debt, because maybe it cannot be repaid by simply expanding the issuance of U.S. dollars.

As long as the world still has high demand for U.S. dollars and U.S. bonds, its debt can expand indefinitely, and it has the ability to repay its original debt by issuing more debt.

At the same time, as long as the Fed keeps interest rates low enough or even zero, it does not need to worry about interest costs. This is a situation that has been repeated in the United States for many years.

This of course kills the buying power of the Dollar and is why Elon Musk said, Bitcoin was less dumb then cash.

Can the United States continue to issue bonds to stimulate the economy and increase wealth. Can it last forever? The answer is no.

Perhaps the simple grand strategy is to watch and wait while the US goes bankrupt. and the value of Crypto, Bitcoin and Goal soar.