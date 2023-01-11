Dealing With Crypto Inheritence

Lawyers are warning Crypto investors to have a plan incase they pass and their Crypto assets are left collecting dust. Families could be missing out on a lot of savings their relatives have worked on investing for them because of lost access keys and passwords that were never shared or saved anywhere incase of emergencies.

Another reason for making sure you leave a next of kin for your assets are to prevent a large quantity of assets being locked in accounts that are not active and will never be active again.

These laws on inheritence aren’t as simple as passing down the access to the account, but all assets will also be accountable for inheritence taxes. Only some countries have inheritence tax though and all differently.

