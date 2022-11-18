The Hot Crypto’s $LTC $FBX $CHZ

$LTC $FBX $CHZ are on the move

Litecoin price today is $62.63 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $806,540,714 USD.

Litecoin looks to be on it’s way back above $70

Litecoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and open-source software project released under the MIT/X11 license. Inspired by Bitcoin, Litecoin was among the earliest ‘altcoins’, launched in October 2011. In technical details, the Litecoin main chain shares a slightly modified Bitcoin codebase.

$FBX is a mover, it is volatile but the direct is most certainly upward.

The live $FBX price today is $0.017763 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,243,868 USD

At FBX there is an initial round of tokens, smart contracts migrate to the KXCO Armature, once that move is complete the initial base number of FBX will be locked in, it can only grow via forks and subsidiary issues, no new issue of FBX will ever be made.

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique financial ecosystem.

Chiliz price today is $0.255194 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $716,549,267 USD.

$CHZ has a biit of work to do to regain 50c but it looks set to do exactly that!



Chiliz is the leading digital currency for sports and entertainment by the eponymous Malta-based FinTech provider. It operates the blockchain-based sports entertainment platform Socios, which enables users to participate in the governance of their favorite sports brands.