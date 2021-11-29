Crypto Terms You Should Know

#cryptocurrency #HODL #bitcoin #KNIGHTS
There are lot of crypto terms out there, and whether you are a vet or new to the digital asset sector, below a list of the Top cryptocurrency terms that you should know, as follows:
1. HODL – The act of holding on to a coin for the long term instead of selling it. Made famous by this epic post.
2. Altcoin – Every cryptocurrency other than bitcoin
3. FOMO – Fear of missing out. This happens when a coin is rising in value and you’re considering buying at a high price even though you might be too late
4. JOMO – Joy of missing out. This happens when you dodged a bullet and are happy you didn’t buy a coin
5. Moon – Where everyone wants their coin to go, up and into outer space
6. Bag Holder – Someone who is holding a lot of coins in the hopes that it will go up in the future
7. Shitcoin – A worthless and dead coin with no real value
8. Dumping – Downward price movement or a decision to sell a coin
9. DYOR – Do your own research
10. FUD – Fear, uncertainty and doubt
11. Whale – A super wealthy trader with a lot of money to spend
12. Mining – The process of verifying transactions on the blockchain, resulting in rewards (aka coins) for those who lend their computing power
13. Long – A decision to hold onto a coin for the long term
14. REKT – When a coin goes down sharply and you have a bad loss
15. Lambo – The car that many people want to buy when they strike it rich
16. Swing – When the price of a coin is moving up and down at a rapid rate
17. Pumping – A coordinated effort to boost a coin by buying a lot of it all at once
18. Bearish – When the sentiment on a coin is negative
19. Bullish – When the sentiment on a coin is positive
20. Exchange – Websites that allow you to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies
21. FIAT – Any currency that is issued by a government
22. TA – Technical analysis
23. ATH – All-time high
24. FA – Fundamental analysis
25. MCAP – Market capitalization
