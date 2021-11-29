Big Pharma, Your Doctor and You

#pharma #AMA #doctors #OSHA #Biden

“The American Medical Association explicitly instructs medical doctors on how to deceive patients when asked tough questions about COVID-19, treatment options and COVID vaccinations“– Paul Ebeling

The AMA also supports expansion of COVID vaccination mandates for private employees, and together with the Biden administration encourages employers with 100 employees or more to implement mandates even though the Fifth Circuit Court has permanently blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from implementing and enforcing its COVID shot rule

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the OSHA emergency temporary standard (ETS) exceeds the scope of OSHA’s authority and/or is unconstitutional

The AMA, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and other leading nursing organizations threaten doctors and nurses who speak out against COVID measures and/or the COVID shot with revocation of their professional licenses

Aiding them in this task is a liberal front group called No License for Disinformation, created by Chris Gilroy, a marketing strategist who also created EverydayAmericanJoe, a website dedicated to supporting Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), a medical doctor has been the primary challenger of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lies, and the NLFD is now instructing willing individuals to report him to the Kentucky Medical Board, with the aim of getting his medical license revoked.

The NLFD also promotes the false information disseminated by the dark-money group known as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

The Big Q: Who are the NLFD?

The Big A: At the very bottom of their website, it says, “Created & Developed by EverydayAmericanJoe.”

