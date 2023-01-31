Crypto Queen Ruja Ignatova gives herself away with London penthouse sale

Ruja Ignatova resurfaces after 5 years of hiding from authorities. Trying to sell her penthouse in London for $15.5 Million, lowered to $13.6 Million, Ruja may well be hurting for cash in her exile. Although she’s yet to make a physical reappearance this does lead credence that she’s still alive. The sale proceeds of the sale would be unlikely to be going to OneCoin investors.

Currently on the FBIs Most Wanted list with a bounty of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the Crypto Queen. With a note attached to her poster “Ignatova is believed to travel with armed guards and/or associates. Ignatova may have had plastic surgery or otherwise altered her appearance.”

The sale of the Crypto Queens “ultimate penthouse” gave her away due to new transparency rules in the UK. This publicly revealed her as the owner of the flat.

The founder of OneCoin, a $4 Billion Ponzi scheme and would be “bitcoin killer”, Ruja Ignatova is a Bulgarian born German citizen. She founded one of the largest frauds to take place in the entire crypto world.

