Crypto: Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin is the Global Standard for Money Transmission

#crypto #money #bitcoin #Dorsey #internet

$TWTR $BTCUSD

“Jack Dorsey is firm in his belief in leading crypto asset Bitcoin, saying that it be the global standard for money transmission and the native currency of the internet“– Paul Ebeling

For live crypto price action click here.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!