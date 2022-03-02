Crypto: Bitcoin Participants Delighted at This Bull Run

#crypto #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #BullRun

“Here is some news that will delight cryptocurrency enthusiasts who are watching for any signs that digital currencies will be increasingly adopted by consumers and big businesses alike” — Paul Ebeling

So far, aside from high-end EV maker Tesla very few big companies have taken the leap to even keep bitcoin or another digital currency on their balance sheet.

The CEO of Flexport, a Californian logistics firm, announced recently that his company held bitcoins in its balance sheet.

The revelation came in a TWTR thread based on his company’s ability to weather the turmoil the supply chain industry is currently experiencing, which is exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Flexport wanted to be reassuring about the health and prospects of the firm, the specificity of which is to automate the supply chains of its customers to enable them to save money.

“Never a dull moment in our industry,” the CEO posted on his Twitter account. “@flexport is fortunate to have over $1.6-B in net assets on our balance sheet to allow us to continue to play offense while protecting the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders through the volatility, uncertainty, and chaos.”

This announcement is not completely a surprise, since Flexport already has a Bitcoin White Paper on its website.

