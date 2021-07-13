World-renowned gentlemen’s club, Crazy Horse 3, located just footsteps away from the new Allegiant Stadium, has become the first major entertainment venue in Las Vegas to accept bitcoin payments using the Lightning Network. The hot spot has integrated with OpenNode, a Bitcoin payment processor, to add the new in-demand amenity, which allows guests to securely purchase VIP bottle packages with Bitcoin online, via the club’s website.

Crazy Horse 3 Makes History as First Major Entertainment Venue in Las Vegas to Accept Bitcoin

“Crazy Horse 3 is committed to innovating the modern-day guest experience and as leaders of the Las Vegas entertainment industry. We are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality and an added level of anonymity for our guests,” said Crazy Horse 3 publicist, Lindsay Feldman, of BrandBomb Marketing. “The club’s partnership with OpenNode allows us to cater to our tech savvy customers’ needs by offering an innovative form of payment that’s both seamless and secure. With the new Allegiant Stadium just feet away from our front door, this crypto power move allows us to give our customers, including global travelers flying in for conventions, concerts and sporting events, more purchasing power.”

The Crazy Horse 3 Bitcoin roll out includes plans in the near-future to accept cryptocurrency for admission, food selections, craft cocktails, retail and the club’s signature “dance dollars,” valid towards lap dances and entertainer tipping.

About Crazy Horse 3

Located footsteps from the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Crazy Horse 3 has been named a “Best Strip Club in Las Vegas” by Thrillist, a “Must-Hit Spot for the Ultimate Guys Weekend in Vegas” by Maxim and has won “Best of Las Vegas” awards for “Best Bachelor Party” and “Best Gentlemen’s Club” annually since 2014. The 40,000+-square-foot upscale club features hundreds of gorgeous entertainers, multiple stages, bottle service, craft cocktails, delicious food, a private VIP entrance complete with bottle membership lockers and discrete VIP rooms. Crazy Horse 3 is located at 3525 W. Russell Rd., just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and a few blocks west of Mandalay Bay. Guests can receive complimentary transportation and entry, by calling the club directly at 702-673-1700.