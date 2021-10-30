COVID-19 Injections are Deadlier Than COVID-19

#COVID #VirusCasedemic #deadly #vaccine #CDC

“Red flags showed COVID-19 vaccinations were unsafe at the beginning”–Paul Ebeling

Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and trained epidemiologist, is now a “hunted doctor” who has been threatened with disciplinary actions, including suspension or revocation of his medical license, by the American Board of Internal Medicine for the “dissemination of misinformation”

He stepped forward during the VirusCasedemic because he saw something very wrong was going on very early in Y 2020, and he felt compelled to do something about it

A Toxicology Reports study found COVID-19 injections are deadlier, statistically, than COVID-19

COVID-19 genetic vaccines have an unfavorable safety profile and are not sufficiently effective, thus they cannot be supported in clinical practice at this time

The data are clear that a pivot away from mass injections to early treatment for COVID-19 could save lives, and Dr. McCullough and colleagues recommend that you demand early treatment if you have COVID-19, whether or not you have been vaccinated.

People worldwide are dying from COVID-19 shots.

In an analysis of COVID-19 vaccine death reports from VAERS, researchers found that 86% of the time, nothing else could have caused the death, and it appears the vaccine was the cause.

Despite this, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to say that no causal link has been found between COVID-19 and the deaths. That is malfeasance.

Even more shocking is a Toxicology Reports study that found the injections are deadlier, statistically, than COVID-19.

The Big Q: Why?

The Big A: Because not everybody gets the respiratory infection, and because the respiratory infection is treatable and manageable, in fact 1 is more likely to die after the vaccine than just take their choice with forgoing the vaccine and potentially getting COVID-19. Statistically, in every age group, that’s the case.

The vaccine is a failure: Along with the health risks are the undeniable cases of “breakthrough infections,” otherwise known as vaccine failures. As of 12 October 2021, the CDC stated that 31,985 people who were fully injected against COVID-19 were hospitalized or died from COVID-19.

A growing number of experts believe COVID-19 injections are making the pandemic worse instead of better, while effective solutions are being ignored and intentionally suppressed.

