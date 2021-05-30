Cooking the Perfect Steak on the Stove

#steak #cook #USDA #prime

“It is Memorial Day USA and here I am again with how to cook the perfect steak” –Paul Ebeling

We have seasoned our steak with the perfect steak seasoning. We have our USDA Prime steaks right here ready for us, we will just put a little more seasoning on it because I like salt and I like the flavor of it. So we have our heat right here that is at about 800 degrees so it is going to go very fast to build this beautiful crust right on top of your steak that you are looking for.

Personally I like my steaks rare so it’s about 140 degree internal temperature. You know the average person likes about 165 degrees which is going to be about medium which is a perfect steak, just exquisitely melted butter and marbling in your mouth.



The Big Q: Look at this, don’t you wish you could be here with me right now just so you can get a bit of that aroma?

You can see the smoke coming out, it is building a little bit of crust, no fire, no flame, beautiful. At the same time we have the oven that is on at 400 degrees just to finish the internal temperature. We have had these steaks on about 5 mins on each side since you can tell you are looking at about an inch to an inch and a half thick ribeye steak so it will take a little bit.

You want to make sure that this nice crust is developing all around the steak and what we are going to do is we are going to actually put these steaks in the oven and finish them at a temperature of about 425 degrees for an additional 6-7 mins.



So we pulled the steaks out of the oven, they have been in the oven for an additional 6 mins, and as you can see we have this beautiful coloring and marbling and juices.

What I want you to do is make sure we keep the steaks resting for an additional 2 mins, just to give enough time for the juices to bind back inside the meat and to stay in there for you.

As you can see in the video have this beautiful pinkish medium color, beautiful juices running out, this is what we are looking for.

And as usual when we cut steaks somebody always shows up in the kitchen, so we have a special guest right here that is going to enjoy some of this beautiful USDA certified steak.

Have a happy, healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!