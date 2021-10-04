21.2 C
Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este: Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France is “Best of Show”

By Paul Ebeling

#Ferrari #Concorso #d’Eleganza #Villa #d’Este

$RACE

“The TdF is of the most beautiful sports and racing cars ever built” — Paul Ebeling

Sunday, a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France was voted “Best of Show” by the jury at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The TdF was a racing car, and this silver car that Sunday claimed the Trofeo BMW Group, better known as the jury’s “Best of Show” lived up to the name.

This car started its racing career at the Mille Miglia, just hours after its 1st owner Ottavio Randaccio took the keys to his new car in April 1956.

After being raced at road races and hill climbs all across Europe by various owners, the Ferrari moved to the United States where it entered the collection of Brian Ross, its current owner.

Perfectly restored, this remarkable no-louvres-example has rightfully taken the crown at this yr’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. 

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

