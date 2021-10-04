21.2 C
Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Posts Record $119-M Overseas Opening

By Paul Ebeling
NO TIME TO DIE, from left: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, 2020. ph: Nicola Dove / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

This the 25th James Bond film is the 1st Hollywood film of the VirusCasedemic-era to cross $100-M in its foreign launch without China”— Paul Ebeling

No Time to Die, from MGM and Bond home EON Productions, opted to open in a number of offshore territories a wk ahead of its launch in North America on 8 October Universal is handling the tentpole in most countries overseas, where the film scored the Top grosses of the VirusCasedemic era in numerous territories.

In North America, Sony’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘ posted a strong 3 day launch of $90-M.

Have some fun, see a movie this week in a theater. Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

