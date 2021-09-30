Dear Friends of the Concorso,



Three exceptional days lie in front of us. From 1st to 3rd October 2021, we will come together in Cernobbio in order to celebrate the elegance of exquisite historic automobiles presented in a hand-picked selection.



The highpoint will be the expert Jury granting awards to the most beautiful examples of them all.The Coppa d’Oro, the legendary golden trophy, has a venerable tradition. As early as 1929, it was the coveted accolade for the supremely outstanding automobiles among the numerous outstanding exponents shown at this first edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.



They were the pioneers that were being presented at this inaugural display of design and coachbuilding artistry. That illustrious heritage makes us all the more proud and delighted to have the privilege of looking back today on a continuity of partnerships and support that now spans many years – we are able to celebrate a number of anniversaries in 2021.The connection with Lorenzo Ramaciotti now stretches back over a period of more than two decades.



This year, Pininfarina’s former Chief of Design has been a Member of the Jury for 25 years in succession and he has also been Chairman of this august body since 2004. We extend our heartfelt thanks to him for his fantastic support over this long period of time.



Simon Kidston similarly celebrates an impressive anniversary this autumn.



The Geneva-based automobile expert with British roots is presenting the automobiles at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este since 2001. As usual, his commentaries will be highly knowledgeable and eloquent in several languages.



We would like to express a very big thank you to Dominik Fischlin for his many years of valuable support for the Selecting Committee. His expertise and his network have been a major contribution to the prestigious reputation of this competition.



He already supported the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este for the first time in 2001. Back then, he served for three years as a steward and observer on behalf of FIVA, the worldwide association of automobile clubs.



Last year, Dominik Fischlin felt that at his age it was time to conclude his active contribution and he handed over the baton to Emmanuel Bacquet.



We are also delighted to acknowledge the support of Vranken-Pommery in 2021 for the tenth time in succession.



Once again, we are therefore privileged to anticipate savouring the exquisite champagne of the French Maison de Champagne. Merci beaucoup!



We are greatly looking forward to seeing you soon,



Your Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Team



