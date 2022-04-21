Communism Vs Socialism Vs Capitalism in this Knowledge Economy

#Society #Communism #Socialism #Capitalism #knowledge #economy #Digital #freedom #revolution

International economic theory is obsolete. The traditional factors of production, land, labor, and capital are becoming restraints rather than driving forces. Knowledge is becoming the Key factor of production. It has these incarnations: Knowledge applied to existing processes, services, and products is productivity; knowledge applied to the new is innovation.

The term ‘digital socialism’ proclaims that a new global collectivist society is coming online with communal aspects of digital culture based around sharing, cooperation, collaboration, and collectivism.

Socialism and Communism are often used in place of the other despite being very different from each other. Although they share the following factors, as follows:

Communism and Socialism arose as a form of protest against the exploitation of the working class during the age of the industrial revolution (1760 -1840).

The other is that they are both an alternative to capitalism.

Marxism is a social, political, and economic theory originated from Karl Marx, focusing on the struggles between capitalists and the working class.

The People are accept the principles of the knowledge economy expressed in digital terms as a form of technological utopianism and the basis of a post-capitalist society.

The argument is that knowledge and information do not behave like other commodities that are depleted when used, rather in an economy of abundance, information and knowledge goods can grow through shared use and therefore do not suffer the same economics of scarcity characterizing the industrial economy.

Based on the rapid advances in information technology we have entered the ‘postcapitalist era’, the sharing economy and new ways of working that arise in a dynamic form from the old capitalist system.

There is now a reduced the need for work, blurred the edges between work and free time and loosened the relationship between work and wages have lessened the market’s ability to form prices correctly. This is because markets are based on scarcity while information is abundant and has led to the spontaneous rise of collaborative production: goods, services and organizations are appearing that no longer respond to the dictates of the market and the managerial hierarchy.

The signs are all around us: cryptocurrencies, time-banks, new style cooperatives, local exchange banks, novel forms of ownership and lending, new business models, reinvention of peer production, the production of new social goods and social innovation. Machines have inspired a generation of digital theorists from Manuel Castells to Yochai Benkler who dream of free networked collaborative production of social goods.

Karl Marx’s ‘Fragment on Machines’, a section of the Grundrisse, has become a crucial text for the analysis and definition of the Postfordist mode of production, especially by those thinkers influenced by the Italian postoperaismo conception of capitalism developed by Paul Virno, Hardt and Negri and other scholars suggest that Marx claims that, due to its autonomy from it, abstract knowledge is in the process of becoming no less than the main force of production and will soon relegate the repetitious labor of the assembly line to the fringes. This is the knowledge objectified in fixed capital and embedded in the automated system of machinery. Marx uses an attractive metaphor to refer to the knowledges that make up the epicenter of social production and preordain all areas of life: general intellect.

Where capitalism was structured around the market that gave us massive and increasing global inequalities, postcapitalism, whose precondition is abundance to be structured around human liberation (freedom). The full vision imagines an information economy where social goods are produced at virtually no cost.

The concept has taken hold.

The full vision is given expression by the web project ‘Envisioning a Post-Capitalist Order’ which is is a cooperative, nonsectarian venture of journals, popular education centers, and electronic media whose goal is to make easily available the wide range of new programs, experiments, and theories analyzing the transition beyond capitalism toward a socialist future, recognizing that “socialism” is a protean concept encompassing many different historical experiences and future possibilities that can change easily.

And so, ‘digital socialism’ or ‘post-capitalism’ is a Revolution!

