Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street

Bitcoin rallied toward its all-time high Monday and #Ethereum climbed to a new record as cryptocurrencies rode a wave of momentum, flows, favorable news and inflation fears, GBITS followed suit

The stock and crypto markets are moving quickly in here, and the majority of Americans, not just the wealthy are better off now. And the biggest hardships associated with the VirusCasedemic are over in the US.

On the stock side

We are in the camp that the growth rate in the economy is being under-appreciated this yr and next. And believe sectors that will benefit from rising growth include: financials and energy companies, which are likely to challenge big tech stocks into yr’s end.

On Cryptos

As regulators realize how much is at stake in crypto and that the old system does not work for the digital asset sector that laws will specifically designed to govern suck assets will emerge.

Singapore is making progress with its crypto regulation, but the US may require more time to iron out the Q’s in the digital assets space.

We are Very Bullish the Key cryptos.

US Christmas holiday retail sales

Retailers are look at a 3X whammy of challenges this holiday season including labor shortages, supply chain concerns and inflation.

The National Retail Federation projects sales between November and December will rise between 8.5% and 10.5% for a total of between $844 and $860-B. The projection tops last would mark a new all-time high.

Businesses large and small are raising pay, offering bonuses and looking to meet customer demand with thin staffing.

Let us not forget the since world travel restrictions have eased that people will be traveling to the US to buy luxury goods that may well add to the $860-b sales estimate.

All of the above said, I am Very Bullish in to the New Year!

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!