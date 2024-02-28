Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Collective Audience, Inc. $CAUD Stacey Hawes Joins Advisor Collective

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Collective Audience, Inc.: In an exciting development, Stacey Hawes has joined the esteemed Advisor Collective community, further enriching our pool of leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Stacey’s expertise is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing our vision of a global data-driven ecosystem, where data reigns supreme as the new asset class reshapes the digital advertising and media landscape.

With over 25 years of experience in the AdTech/MarTech industry, Stacey has garnered accolades for her unwavering commitment to leveraging data-driven marketing strategies for exponential growth. Beginning her career at LG&E Energy’s leadership development program, Stacey discovered her passion for data-driven outcomes, which paved the way for her remarkable journey in the industry.

Having navigated significant milestones at Doubleclick and Epsilon, where she held key leadership positions, Stacey’s tenure has been characterized by driving digital transformations and championing data-centric approaches across various practice areas. Her current role as Chief Performance & Data Officer at MERGE underscores her dedication to merging storytelling with technology to foster positive change in diverse sectors.

Stacey’s contributions extend beyond her professional achievements, as she actively advocates for women in business/leadership roles and mentors the next generation of industry professionals. Her recognition as a HERoes Top 100 Role Model for Women Execs and a Global Female Champion of Women by the Financial Times underscores her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Excited about joining the Advisor Collective, Stacey highlights the urgent need for next-generation solutions in advertising and media, particularly in a privacy-first manner. She emphasizes the importance of leveraging first-party data amidst evolving privacy regulations, underscoring the critical role of transparency and security in data practices.

Looking ahead, Stacey envisions a future where brands prioritize collecting and activating first-party data, driving industry-wide shifts toward transparency-driven methodologies. As she embarks on this new chapter, Stacey’s message to her younger self resonates with aspiring professionals, emphasizing the value of embracing failure and nurturing a thirst for knowledge.

Stacey’s addition to the Advisor Collective heralds an exciting era of data-driven innovation and transformative leadership at Collective Audience, poised to shape the future of our dynamic industry. Collective Audience welcome her wholeheartedly and look forward to the invaluable insights she brings to the Collective Audience community.

The Shorts

In the context of Collective Audience ($CAUD), a significant amount of short selling indicates that many investors are betting against the stock, believing its price will fall.

When short sellers are forced to buy back the borrowed securities to cover their positions, it can lead to a “short squeeze.” This occurs when the stock price rises sharply, causing short sellers to incur losses and prompting them to buy back shares to limit their losses. The increased demand from short sellers buying back shares can further drive up the stock price, creating a positive feedback loop.

For investors who are long on the stock (i.e., they own shares), a short squeeze can be beneficial as it can lead to rapid price appreciation. Additionally, it can create upward momentum in the stock price, attracting more buyers and potentially driving further gains.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

