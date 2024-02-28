Collective Audience, Inc. $CAUD Stacey Hawes Joins Advisor Collective

Collective Audience, Inc.: In an exciting development, Stacey Hawes has joined the esteemed Advisor Collective community, further enriching our pool of leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Stacey’s expertise is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing our vision of a global data-driven ecosystem, where data reigns supreme as the new asset class reshapes the digital advertising and media landscape.

With over 25 years of experience in the AdTech/MarTech industry, Stacey has garnered accolades for her unwavering commitment to leveraging data-driven marketing strategies for exponential growth. Beginning her career at LG&E Energy’s leadership development program, Stacey discovered her passion for data-driven outcomes, which paved the way for her remarkable journey in the industry.

Having navigated significant milestones at Doubleclick and Epsilon, where she held key leadership positions, Stacey’s tenure has been characterized by driving digital transformations and championing data-centric approaches across various practice areas. Her current role as Chief Performance & Data Officer at MERGE underscores her dedication to merging storytelling with technology to foster positive change in diverse sectors.

Stacey’s contributions extend beyond her professional achievements, as she actively advocates for women in business/leadership roles and mentors the next generation of industry professionals. Her recognition as a HERoes Top 100 Role Model for Women Execs and a Global Female Champion of Women by the Financial Times underscores her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Excited about joining the Advisor Collective, Stacey highlights the urgent need for next-generation solutions in advertising and media, particularly in a privacy-first manner. She emphasizes the importance of leveraging first-party data amidst evolving privacy regulations, underscoring the critical role of transparency and security in data practices.

Looking ahead, Stacey envisions a future where brands prioritize collecting and activating first-party data, driving industry-wide shifts toward transparency-driven methodologies. As she embarks on this new chapter, Stacey’s message to her younger self resonates with aspiring professionals, emphasizing the value of embracing failure and nurturing a thirst for knowledge.

Stacey’s addition to the Advisor Collective heralds an exciting era of data-driven innovation and transformative leadership at Collective Audience, poised to shape the future of our dynamic industry. Collective Audience welcome her wholeheartedly and look forward to the invaluable insights she brings to the Collective Audience community.

