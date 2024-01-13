Saturday, January 13, 2024
Citigroup’s Strategic Revamp $C

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
In a significant move reflecting the challenges and shifts in global financial dynamics, Citigroup, the renowned U.S. banking behemoth, recently unveiled its intentions to slash up to 20,000 jobs. This announcement comes on the heels of a disheartening quarterly loss amounting to $1.8 billion for the final quarter of 2023, marking its most significant setback in a decade and a half.

Reasons Behind the Loss:
Citigroup attributed this unexpected financial stumble to a confluence of factors, notably $4 billion in charges and expenses. This figure encompassed an $800 million restructuring cost, the strategic decision to exit the Russian market, and the depreciation of Argentina’s peso. The banking titan had previously initiated its retreat from Russia in August 2022, estimating an exit cost of approximately $170 million. By December of the same year, Citigroup had finalized the sale of its ruble-denominated consumer loan portfolio to Russia’s Uralsib bank.

Implications of Staff Reductions:
While the impending workforce reduction could entail a one-time expenditure of $1.8 billion, Citigroup anticipates unlocking annual savings amounting to a robust $2.5 billion by 2026. This strategic overhaul aims to streamline operations, with the bank projecting a potential decline in its workforce to approximately 180,000 by either 2025 or 2026, down from 240,000 at 2023’s onset.

Regulatory and Financial Hurdles:
Further intensifying Citigroup’s fourth-quarter woes was a $1.7 billion payment to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. This payment served as a “special assessment” to offset losses stemming from regional bank failures witnessed the previous year. Quarter-over-quarter, Citigroup’s revenue contracted by 3%, settling at $17.4 billion. Annually, the bank’s earnings endured a sharp 38% descent, culminating at $9.2 billion for the year.

Contrasting Performance:
Interestingly, Citigroup’s third-quarter performance painted a slightly rosier picture. The bank reported a 9% uptick in revenue to $20.14 billion, with earnings per share witnessing a 2% growth, reaching $1.63. These figures surpassed analysts’ projections of $19.27 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.22. Citigroup’s CEO, Jane Fraser, underscored that despite these challenges, each of the bank’s quintessential divisions recorded income growth.

Strategic Reorientation:
November witnessed Citigroup’s strategic pivot as it unveiled its most extensive organizational restructuring in 20 years. This transformation entails phasing out more than 300 senior managerial positions. As part of this recalibration, Citigroup aims to shift its focus from two core operating units to a diversified approach encompassing trading, banking, services, wealth management, and U.S. consumer offerings.


Citigroup’s recent maneuvers underscore its commitment to adaptability and resilience amidst a rapidly evolving financial landscape. While challenges persist, the bank’s strategic recalibration signals its intent to navigate these headwinds proactively, fostering sustainable growth and operational efficiency in the forthcoming years.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

