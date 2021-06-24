Christie’s to Take Crypto as Payment for Keith Haring Painting

#crypto #bitcoin #ether #Christi’s #art #Haring

Art collectors can buy a painting by Keith Haring using cryptocurrency at Christie’s “20th/21st Century” sale in London next wk, where works by Alberto Giacometti, Pablo Picasso and Edgar Degas are also going under the hammer.

The untitled Haring piece, painted in Y 1984 and celebrating the start of the digital era with the depiction of a computer, has an estimated value of $5.42 – 6.25-M.

The auction house said buyers could make the full payment: the hammer price and full premium using Ether or Bitcoin.

“The painting is probably the 1st example that we see of an artist celebrating the computer era.“

