Christie’s to Take Crypto as Payment for Keith Haring Painting

By Paul Ebeling

 Art collectors can buy a painting by Keith Haring using cryptocurrency at Christie’s “20th/21st Century” sale in London next wk, where works by Alberto Giacometti, Pablo Picasso and Edgar Degas are also going under the hammer.

The untitled Haring piece, painted in Y 1984 and celebrating the start of the digital era with the depiction of a computer, has an estimated value of $5.42 – 6.25-M.

The auction house said buyers could make the full payment: the hammer price and full premium using Ether or Bitcoin.

The painting is probably the 1st example that we see of an artist celebrating the computer era.

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

