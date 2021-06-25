America’s Most Patriotic Brands

#America #patrotic #brand

Merriam-Webster Dictionary says a patriot is “one who loves and supports his or her country.”

Brands are not people. And notably the Top brand on a new patriotic brand list has been accused by leftists’ of racism because it has used the name of an Indian tribe for 1 of its most visible products.

Brand Keys assembled a list of patriotic brands and Jeep Topped the list, as it has done for 19 yrs.

The Jeep Cherokee products take their name from a tribe that has recently and publicly challenged its right to do so.

Jeep was followed by Walmart on this yr’s list. Just behind Walmart were Disney, Ford, Amazon, The New York Times, American Express, and Netflix.

Further down the list, several major league sports made the list, including the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Aside from the Times, several other media properties made the list. These include Fox News, NBC, The Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC.

Apparel brands were also well represented, including Nike, Levi Strauss, Wrangler, Old Navy, New Balance, and L.L. Bean.

