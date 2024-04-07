Sunday, April 7, 2024
China’s Economic Rebound Continues

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
China’s services sector is growing more quickly, which is indicative of a trend toward improvement in the nation’s economic conditions. The services industry’s business activity index was 52.4 percent in March 2024, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous month. The sector’s stability and potential for further expansion are highlighted by this growth tendency, which has been seen for three months in a row. Certain industries, like financial services, telecommunications, and postal services, have outperformed the overall economy; sub-indices in these industries show strong growth rates of at least 60%. Furthermore, companies with international investments as well as those from the Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions have reported notable increases in profits, underscoring the allure of China’s services sector.

The rise of China’s industrial economy is a complement to the services industry’s growth. The first two months of 2024 saw a widespread increase in profits for large, medium-sized, and small businesses, according to data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Furthermore, the revenues of industrial businesses have increased by 4.5 percent annually, indicating a rebound from the difficulties seen in 2023. The head statistician at the NBS industrial statistics department, Wang Xin, recognizes the complexity of the global situation despite the upward trajectory and highlights the necessity for additional consolidation to maintain the recovery momentum.

In addition to services and industrial sectors, China’s used vehicle market and railway infrastructure are also witnessing notable growth. Used vehicle sales have increased by 6.76 percent year on year, with a significant uptick observed in the trading of used new-energy vehicles (NEVs). Furthermore, the China-Laos Railway has achieved a quarterly record high in handling import and export goods, demonstrating its pivotal role in facilitating trade and connectivity along the Belt and Road Initiative. With intensive train operations and expanding cargo varieties, the railway continues to contribute to regional economic integration and development.

Overall, these developments underscore China’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and resilient economy through diversified growth strategies. By leveraging the potential of its services industry, industrial sector, and key infrastructure projects, China aims to sustain economic momentum and navigate challenges on the path to sustainable development and prosperity.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

